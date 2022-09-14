Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 231,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Tiga Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,841,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 715,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 526,214 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 115,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TINV stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

