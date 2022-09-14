Spartan Protocol Price Tops $0.0132 on Major Exchanges (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $43,197.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 221.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.32 or 0.01580830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00831619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021008 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 114,881,241 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Spartan Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/SpartanProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Spartan Protocol provides community-governed and programmable token emissions functions to incentivize the formation of deep liquidity pools. This base of liquidity is utilized in order to provide asset swaps, synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. The common base asset SPARTA provides an internal pricing mechanism without reliance on external oracles. Binance Smart Chain was chosen as the protocol's home to allow for near-instant settlement and extremely low gas fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

