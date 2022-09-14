SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 662,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,992,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after purchasing an additional 40,346 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 119,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,391 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 113,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 112,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPYX traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $96.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,177. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.68. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $118.99.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.