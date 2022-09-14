Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPPI. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.67.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of SPPI opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $220.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
