Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPIGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPPI. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of SPPI opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $220.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 614,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

