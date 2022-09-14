Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Trading 2.9% Higher

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
Spirent Communications Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.
Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend
About Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirent Communications (SPMYY)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.