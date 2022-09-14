Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Trading 2.9% Higher

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Spirent Communications Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

About Spirent Communications

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0918 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

(Get Rating)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.