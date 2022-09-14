SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTKW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SportsTek Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTKW. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 225.0% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 324,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 224,998 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SportsTek Acquisition by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81,949 shares in the last quarter.

SportsTek Acquisition Trading Down 44.3 %

Shares of SPTKW traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,443. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09. SportsTek Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

