Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLIT. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLIT stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

