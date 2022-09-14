Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys Shares of 74,488 byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,985,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYNOU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

