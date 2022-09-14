Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEHA. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,256,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,730,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,023,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEHA opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

