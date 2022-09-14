Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 3.48% of Swiftmerge Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000.

Get Swiftmerge Acquisition alerts:

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IVCP opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

