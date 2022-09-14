Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 370,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Blend Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLND. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550,895 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $28,500,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,330,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 193,550 shares during the period. Finally, Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,599,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLND stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $671.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLND. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 634,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $139,558.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,331.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,125 shares of company stock worth $274,856. 15.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

