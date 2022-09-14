Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $499,000 in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 1.16% of APx Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,805,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,768,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $5,196,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $4,487,000.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APXI opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

About APx Acquisition Corp. I

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

