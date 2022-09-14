Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,228,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Jiya Acquisition by 312.9% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 639,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 484,939 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 2.7% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,003,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 59,625.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 51,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,094,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JYAC opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. Jiya Acquisition Corp.

