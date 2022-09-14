Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $256,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $167,000. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $144,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $114,000.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

IVCBW opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on acquiring business opportunities in business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

