Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes $994,000 Position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 429,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ LGVC opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

