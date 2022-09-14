SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

STEW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 39,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,250. SRH Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

