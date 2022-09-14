Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4,225.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,614 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,201 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $5.01 on Wednesday, hitting $92.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,289,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.41.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.86.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

