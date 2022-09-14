Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STWD. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Starwood Property Trust Profile

NYSE:STWD opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

