Steem Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.14 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Steem has a total market cap of $87.34 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00011605 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008283 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000815 BTC.
- Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.io. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.