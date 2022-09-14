Step Hero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0021

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $26,665.20 and $43,375.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,213.42 or 0.99997717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,206.53 or 0.99963611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00061045 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012429 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00065894 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Buying and Selling Step Hero

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

