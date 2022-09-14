Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Up 8.2%

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 206,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 365,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on STXS. Aegis began coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Stereotaxis Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $157.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STXS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the first quarter worth $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 33.5% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.