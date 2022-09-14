Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Up 8.2%

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 206,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 365,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
A number of brokerages recently commented on STXS. Aegis began coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $157.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.70.
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.
