StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTP opened at $4.22 on Friday. Nam Tai Property has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $165.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTP. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,678,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 640,897 shares during the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP grew its position in Nam Tai Property by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 7,219,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 546,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

