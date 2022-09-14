StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.30. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.86.

Institutional Trading of Symbolic Logic

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of Symbolic Logic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

