StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 million, a PE ratio of -596.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AstroNova by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in AstroNova by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

