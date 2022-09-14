StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AUTO. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research downgraded AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded AutoWeb from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $0.39 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in AutoWeb by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Kokino LLC purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

