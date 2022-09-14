StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.42 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.
About Comstock Holding Companies
