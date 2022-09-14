StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Shares of KTCC opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter worth $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.