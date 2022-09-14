StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.81 on Friday. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). MediWound had a negative net margin of 73.79% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in MediWound by 56.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediWound

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.