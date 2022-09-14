Stratec (ETR:SBS) Trading Down 4.6%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €81.40 ($83.06) and last traded at €81.70 ($83.37). 8,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €85.60 ($87.35).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($140.82) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on shares of Stratec in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($98.98) price target on shares of Stratec in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $990.99 million and a PE ratio of 36.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €99.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43.

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

