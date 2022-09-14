Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the August 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

HNDL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.87. 136,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%.

