Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) to Issue Dividend of $4.67 on September 29th

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 4.67 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRS opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09. Stratus Properties has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $270,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,126.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Stratus Properties by 7.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Stratus Properties by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Stratus Properties during the second quarter worth $32,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

