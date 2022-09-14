Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) to Issue Dividend of $4.67 on September 29th

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 4.67 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.
Stratus Properties Stock Performance
NASDAQ STRS opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09. Stratus Properties has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $46.44.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director James Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $270,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,126.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratus Properties (STRS)
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.