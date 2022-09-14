Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Down 67.5% in August

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMFG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,559,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,626. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

