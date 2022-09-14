Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.66% and a negative net margin of 879.62%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
