Supreme Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million (HYPE)

Supreme Finance (HYPE) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Supreme Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $13,490.00 worth of Supreme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Supreme Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001260 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Supreme Finance has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 507.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.95 or 0.02991422 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00828984 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020931 BTC.

Supreme Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Supreme Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,245,054 coins. Supreme Finance’s official Twitter account is @SupremeFinance2.

According to CryptoCompare, “Supreme Finance is an adoption-focused DeFi protocol on which it is intended to create a fully-integrated user-friendly platform/service, to connect. Hype (HYPE) will be used as a reward in the form of a portion of the pool's trading fees. “

