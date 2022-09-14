Sutton Place Investors LLC Acquires 52,870 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,870 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 2.6% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,891,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 405.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,726,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,759 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,301,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after purchasing an additional 923,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.56. 7,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,958. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

