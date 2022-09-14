Sutton Place Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 6.2% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,928,000 after acquiring an additional 747,011 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after buying an additional 62,679 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,262,000 after buying an additional 34,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,437,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. 19,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,578. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

