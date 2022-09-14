Sutton Place Investors LLC Buys New Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,014. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.27. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

See Also

