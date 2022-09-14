Sutton Place Investors LLC Invests $907,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.71. 3,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,234. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.