Sutton Place Investors LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 97,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $176,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTRI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. 1,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,793. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

