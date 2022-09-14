Sutton Place Investors LLC Sells 161 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sutton Place Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,918,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,110,000 after buying an additional 347,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 37,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.94. The company had a trading volume of 73,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223,629. The company has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.72.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

