Sutton Place Investors LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,720,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,914,297. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

