SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.43) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.63). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.37%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

DCPH has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,527 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $10,772,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.