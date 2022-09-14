Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. 145,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,752. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 36.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

