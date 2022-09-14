Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Gap Up to $110.06

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.06, but opened at $113.54. Synaptics shares last traded at $109.43, with a volume of 274 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.08.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.