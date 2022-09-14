Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$1.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$8.85 EPS.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.45. 63,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,862. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $405.33.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock worth $22,033,688 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

