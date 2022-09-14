Taconic Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,711,822. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

