Taconic Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 200,000 APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $748,000.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APXI remained flat at $10.09 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 156,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,007. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

