Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys Shares of 375,000 Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECW)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CRECW remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

