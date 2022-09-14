Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has $1.01 Million Holdings in SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP reduced its holdings in SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,354 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in SOAR Technology Acquisition were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SOAR Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SOAR Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SOAR Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,638,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SOAR Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,489,000. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:FLYA remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,900. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Company Profile

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

