Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $2.36 Million in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 238,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.98% of Sports Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 984.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AKIC stock remained flat at $9.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,303. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

